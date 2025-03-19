COC to hold Discover Day on Saturday 

News release

College of the Canyons is scheduled Saturday to hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., college representatives from various academic programs, student services departments, and student organizations will be available to answer questions about various college programs, campus services and student life.

“This event is a great opportunity for prospective students and their families to explore the campus, meet faculty and staff, and learn about COC’s academic programs and resources,” Gabby Danis, director of Student Outreach and the college’s Welcome Center, said in a news release. “It’s an excellent way for students to envision what a COC education would be like.”

The event, to be held on the Valencia campus, will also allow visitors to learn about programs that can assist students in paying for college, including financial aid options. Academic programs from across the campus will have information tables to allow students to explore the many majors available at College of the Canyons.

Workshops from many programs and services will also be available, as well as open offices to showcase all that is available for the community.

Visitors will also have the chance to tour offices and attend presentations across the campus.

Free food will be available during the event, which is free and open to the public. Parking will be free in all student lots for the duration of the event.