College Briefs for March 13

Local students earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2024 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following local students received recognition:

• Agua Dulce: Sharon Tomei, senior, psychology.

• Canyon Country: Savannah Stadtlander, sophomore, psychology.

• Newhall: Jordan Hahn, senior, nursing; and Mya Hong, freshman, interior design.

• Santa Clarita: Alec Bareng, senior, psychology; and Shane McClendon, senior, psychology.

• Stevenson Ranch: Katie Brown, senior, financial services.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, accelerated online degree programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 15 master’s and doctoral degrees.

Luckenbach named to dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University

Cooper Luckenbach, of Santa Clarita, seeking a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2024.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point-average for the semester. Over 700 students were recognized for high academic achievement.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community whose main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Hokanson receives degree from Georgia Tech

Jacob Hokanson, of Stevenson Ranch, has earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Hokanson was among approximately 6,400 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the institute’s 267th commencement exercises Dec. 12-14 at McCamish Pavilion and Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs. Its more than 53,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 143 countries.

2 local Huskers named to deans’ list for fall 2024

More than 7,300 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the deans’ list for the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year, including two local students.

The following local students earned dean’s list recognition:

• Canyon Country: Kendall Rae Lescher, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science.

• Santa Clarita: Grace Catherine Gilroy, junior, College of Arts and Sciences and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, English and dance.

Montoya named to dean’s list at Fort Hays State University

Fort Hays State University, in Hays, Kansas, has named 1,884 students to the deans’ honor roll for the fall 2024 semester, including Emma Montoya, of Valencia.

The deans’ honor roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and online students are eligible.