Deputies detain two suspects on suspicion of theft 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a brief foot pursuit on Sunday afternoon and detained two suspects on suspicion of theft in Stevenson Ranch, according to an official with the station.

According to Sgt. J. Nemeth, spokesman with the station, deputies were patrolling the area by The Old Road and Constitution Avenue when a local business worker flagged them down and alerted them that there was a theft at the business.

Nemeth would not provide the name of the business that was hit.

He said deputies continued to patrol and located the suspects matching the description given to them by the local business worker.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials detain an individual on suspicion of theft Sunday afternoon on The Old Road just north of Constitution Avenue in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

When deputies approached the suspects, one of them fled and engaged in a short foot pursuit. Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect and arrest the suspect without further incident.

The second suspect was located nearby and detained without incident.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

Michael Picarella contributed to this article.