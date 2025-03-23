Deputies: Three brothers get into a fight, one brother gets arrested 

Santa Clarita Valley’s Sheriff’s Station deputies were patrolling the area when they stopped in the parking lot of the 18300 block of Soledad Canyon Road at 4:07 a.m. and saw three brothers in the middle of a fight, according to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson with the station.

The three adult brothers were in front of The Post Parlor and were intoxicated, Wilkinson said.

One brother began heavily punching another brother and knocked him out, according to Wilkinson.

The brother ended up being arrested, Wilkinson said.

There was no transports or medical injuries, according to Wilkinson.