E-bike rider transported to hospital following collision 

A person riding an e-bike was transported to a hospital on Monday night following a traffic collision in Newhall, according to officials.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 10:46 p.m. near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Avenida Ronada.

According to Sgt. Mark Perkins with the SCV Sheriff’s Station the call was a report of a vehicle versus an e-bike. He could not provide information as to how the collision occurred, but did state the victim sustained minor injuries in the collision.

According to Luis Garcia, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department, first responders were on the scene of the incident at 10:46 p.m. and transported the patient to the hospital at 11:06 p.m.

When asked, Perkins stated he believed the person was driving an e-bike and not an e-motorcycle.

E-motorcycles are not permitted in the city of Santa Clarita, according to an Instagram video posted on Jan. 6 to the city’s official page.

In recent weeks e-bikes have become a topic of discussion among residents and city officials due to the high volume of juvenile riders.

Approximately three weeks ago, deputies responded to reports of 50 to 100 juveniles riding a mix of bikes, e-bikes, and dirt bikes in the Valencia Industrial Center and traveling through different locations, according to online footage.