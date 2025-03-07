Firefighters called to apartment fire  

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a residential fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Newhall on Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders were dispatched to a two-story apartment complex to a working fire at 10:35 a.m. on the 20900 block of Costa Brava and Valle Del Oro, said Saadullah Sheikh, a spokesman with the Fire Department.

First responders battle a residential fire in Newhall on March 7, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

The first unit arrived on the scene five minutes after the initial dispatch time, he added.

Sheikh could not provide information on the cause of the fire, but did state no injuries or transports were reported at the time of the publication of this story.

This is a developing news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.