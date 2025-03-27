Former SCV deputy, wife murdered in Palm Desert; son charged   

The Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau released the names of a former Santa Clarita couple who were killed Friday in their Palm Desert home.

Art and Judith Reddy were the original owners of their home in the 26000 block of Tampico Drive in Valencia, according to former neighbor Judy Liss, who recalled living next to the couple and their son, Kevin James Reddy, from approximately 1985 to 1995, when the couple moved away.

Kevin James Reddy now stands accused of two counts of murder in his parents’ deaths.

Those who remember the family took to social media to talk about the Reddys’ community involvement, as well as the younger Reddy’s past troubles.

Sgt. Art Reddy previously served as president of the Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association, a powerful lobbying group for law enforcement, as a member for decades.

“We are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of former PPOA President Art Reddy,” according to a statement shared from the LACPPO on Facebook. “He served members of this association in a number of capacities for nearly 50 years and his loss is deeply felt among our staff and board. Rest in peace, Art. Thank you for a lifetime of service.”

Liss said Art Reddy’s work for police unions ultimately took him from the SCV to Washington, D.C. Both he and his wife, Judy, were 84 and retired at the time of their murders.

“Art needs some recognition,” Liss said of her former neighbor, “because he was a great (deputy) sheriff.”

Some of the other original owners in the neighborhood recalled the Reddys “were very nice neighbors” and ”they didn’t deserve this at all.”

Two specifically mentioned how their son, Kevin James Reddy, who attended Valencia Valley Elementary, Placerita Junior High and then Hart High, would party and leave the neighborhood littered with beer cans when his parents would leave town for trips.

While Sgt. Art Reddy’s exploits for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station — which included all manner of raids, seizures and arrests related to narcotics investigations — were well-known, similarly known were the troubles of his son, Kevin James Reddy, to classmates, neighbors and local deputies.

“When his parents went on trips, Kevin used to have unsupervised parties at the house, and the Sheriff’s Department got a lot of complaints about it. They knew exactly where he was,” said Bill Spaniel, who said he moved in roughly around the same time.

In addition to having a criminal record at the time of his arrest, Kevin Reddy’s trouble with authority and run-ins with the law were equally well-known, according to a Facebook page maintained by his fellow Hart High School alum. He was identified by classmates as a member of the class of 1992.

Standoff and arrest

Kevin Reddy was arrested Friday after a standoff with the Indio Police Department, according to a statement from the Indio Police Department. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents’ death.

Prosecutors with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on this story as of Wednesday afternoon.

Indio police officers conducted a welfare check on the family Friday, according to a statement shared by Sgt. Abe Plata, spokesman for the department.

Believing the couple were staying at their home in the 45000 block of Green Hills Court, officers responded there but found no one was home.

During a follow-up check at another residence, officers encountered a man they later determined to be Kevin Reddy.

Reddy refused to leave for questioning, and the incident escalated into a standoff, according to officers.

“The Desert Regional SWAT Team responded to the standoff at the residence on Blooming Court,” according to a police statement, which says Kevin Reddy ultimately was taken into custody after several hours.

Reddy was taken to the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was booked on two counts of homicide at his initial arrest.

Prosecutors ultimately charged Reddy with four counts at his arraignment, including obstruction of justice, related to the standoff response when officers tried to question him, and a charge related to a previous conviction.

He pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Reddy pleaded guilty to possessing an assault weapon. The next day, a jury found Reddy guilty of assault with a firearm.

Court records indicated Reddy had a history of getting into trouble and then calling on Art Reddy to help.

Criminal past

Reddy’s previous conviction stemmed from an incident that happened shortly after Christmas in 2016.

Art Reddy had asked his son’s friend, David, whose last name was not cited in court records, to keep an eye on Kevin Reddy. The younger Reddy had been having problems with his ex-wife at the time, according to a record of Kevin Reddy’s appeal.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2016, Kevin James Reddy and David got into a fight after David had been staying with him a few days, according to court records.

Kevin Reddy brandished a firearm and ultimately shot David in the torso during a fight, according to court records. David survived his injuries.

“Before the shooting, Reddy and David had watched football and drank beer with Reddy’s parents and David’s girlfriend,” according to the record of an appeal of penalties Reddy filed in 2021.

David could hear Kevin Reddy on the phone as he lay there shot, trying to find his phone to call 911, shortly after 1 a.m., according to the court records.

“‘Dad, I just shot Dave,’” David recalled hearing, in the court record. He would later claim the shooting was in self-defense.

Ultimately, the conviction and sentence were upheld, but the financial penalties were re-assessed due to a 2021 law.

Judge John M. Davis subsequently sentenced Reddy to a term of three years in state prison, plus three consecutive years for an enhancement, for a total of six years for the shooting.

Reddy was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Riverside.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Frank Ortega at the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057