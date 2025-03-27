Homicide investigating death of 2-year-old 

Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau are investigating the death of a 2-year-old Thursday morning in Skyline Ranch.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed the 2-year-old died following a report of a medical emergency. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause of death pending identification and legal next of kin notification.

According to Watch Sgt. Borits, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded along with the L.A. County Fire Department to a medical emergency call for a 2-year-old not breathing at the 28700 block of Plume Way.

Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 7:39 a.m. and arrived at 7:48 a.m. The call closed at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Sanchez said there was little information available about the call but there were no transports from the scene reported.

Borits said the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau was handling the report and no additional information could be provided by the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A detective with the Homicide Bureau could not be immediately reached Thursday afternoon for comment.