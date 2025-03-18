Israel resumes strikes against Hamas in Gaza amid stalled talks 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that it has resumed airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip amid stalled negotiations to extend the cease-fire in the enclave.

Gazan medics said that dozens of Palestinians were killed in the attack, the first in two months after Israel and terrorist group Hamas entered into a cease-fire deal on Jan. 19.

“In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and [Israel Security Agency] are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stated in an update.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has instructed the IDF to take “strong action” against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip because of the terror group’s refusal to release the remaining hostages kidnapped during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“This follows Hamas’ repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

Netanyahu vowed that Israel would act against Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip with “increasing military strength” to secure the release of the remaining hostages, both living and deceased.

The Palestinian civil emergency service said that at least 35 airstrikes were launched on Gaza, with some targeting the areas of Khan Younis and Rafah.

The first phase of the cease-fire agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, included a six-week truce during which Hamas was to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Since that phase ended on March 1, Hamas has rejected Israel’s proposal for a second phase, which calls for the release of the remaining hostages.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Monday that the Trump administration was consulted by the Israeli government on strikes against Hamas in Gaza.

“As President [Donald Trump] has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay. All hell will break loose,” Leavitt told the news outlet.

Trump had previously warned the terrorist group to release all hostages and return the bodies of those killed, or prepare for serious consequences.

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in early March. “This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

Hamas is estimated to hold another 25 hostages and the bodies of 30 individuals.

In response to the terror group’s refusal to accept Witkoff’s proposed cease-fire framework, Israel has halted the entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip since early March.

The “Witkoff framework” referred to a proposal put forward by the U.S. presidential envoy for a temporary cease-fire during the holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover. Ramadan is expected to end on March 30, and Passover on April 20.

The IDF launched its military operation in Gaza after Hamas-led terrorists carried out widespread attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 1,100 people were killed, thousands were injured, and 250 were taken hostage during that attack.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health department stated that Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza has led to more than 60,000 deaths. The department does not distinguish between civilians and terrorists.

Naveen Athrappully, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.