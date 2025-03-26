JCI to host ‘LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum’ 

News release

JCI Santa Clarita is scheduled Tuesday to host “LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum,” a cocktail fundraiser that fuses science, sensory experiences and magic in support of the LEAP Children’s Museum.

The event is scheduled 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Tesoro Del Valle Clubhouse, 23721 Stoney Creek Road, Valencia.

The Night at the Museum features a special performance by award-winning magician and multidisciplinary artist Chris Canfield, who has appeared on the television show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

“This is not just another fundraiser — it’s an interactive and exciting evening where adults can explore, play, and indulge in a sophisticated experience, all while supporting a meaningful cause,” Elana Strazzulla, event organizer and JCI member, said in a news release. “The LEAP Children’s Museum will provide children with dynamic, hands-on learning opportunities, and this event helps bring that vision to life.”

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird pricing at $85 per ticket while supplies last. Once early bird tickets sell out, regular pricing will be $100 per ticket.

Each ticket includes a complimentary drink ticket, food, interactive science and sensory experiences, the show by Canfield and a keepsake gift. The event is for guests 21 and over.

Proceeds from this event will directly support the development of the LEAP Children’s Museum, which aims to provide Santa Clarita’s youth with engaging, hands-on learning experiences centered around STEM, arts and interactive play.

To purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, or donate an item for the silent auction, visit LEAPmuseum.org or contact [email protected].