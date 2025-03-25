Jewelry stolen at gunpoint in Castaic  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an armed robbery on Monday night in Castaic, according to a spokesman with the station.

The incident occurred on the 29400 block of The Old Road at approximately 9:40 p.m. and deputies were dispatched to a call in which the victim stated that “a male Hispanic adult pointed a gun at him and stole his watch, earrings and a ring,” said Sgt. Mark Perkins, a spokesman with the station.

The suspect then fled in a gray Mustang with no license plates and a black convertible top, he added.

The incident prompted an aerial search for the suspect vehicle, and the helicopter arrived at the general area of the incidents five minutes after deputies requested it, Perkins said.

It is unknown whether the suspect and victim knew each other, Perkins said, adding that the victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

The suspect has not been apprehended as of the publication of this story and no additional information was available.