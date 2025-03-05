Junior high Mathletes secure honors at regional competition, advance to state 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that students from two local junior high schools earned honors at the regional Mathcounts competition held in February at California State University, Northridge, and will be advancing to the state-level competition.

The third-place finish by the Rancho Pico Junior High School team earns them a spot at the state Mathcounts competition. Ellie Che, from Rio Norte Junior High School, also secured a place at the state competition with an individual fourth-place finish.

“The Rancho Pico team, comprised of Nimrat Dhaliwal, Sai Tej Chikati, Christopher Lew, and Nathan Lee, demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills and teamwork throughout the challenging competition,” said a news release from the Hart district. “Additionally, Nimrat also earned individual honors, placing third in the head-to-head countdown round, which incorporates speed and accuracy. The team’s dedication and hard work have paid off, earning them this well-deserved recognition.”

“I am incredibly proud of our students’ dedication, teamwork, and discipline to place third overall and earn a trip to the state competition,” Rancho Pico Junior High School Principal Adam Barrios said in the release. “A very special thanks goes to our Mathcounts team coach, Mrs. Erin McHorney, for her expertise and dedication to our students.”

Rio Norte Junior High School students Ellie Che and Esha Mandadapu. Courtesy photo.

In addition to Rancho Pico’s success, other schools from the district showcased their mathematical prowess, the release said. Rio Norte and Placerita junior high school also participated in the regional competition. Che will be advancing to the state competition. Esha Mandadapu, from Rio Norte, earned sixth place with honors.

“What a tremendous accomplishment for both of these very hard-working and incredibly talented River Hawks,” Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Brenda Bennett said in the release. “So much dedication and commitment went into preparing for this annual competition and the entire team did an incredible job. Way to go River Hawk Mathcounts team!”

The state Mathcounts competition is scheduled to be held on March 22 at California Baptist University in Riverside. The Rancho Pico team and Che will be competing against top math students from across the state.