‘Just like any other kid’: Hart district spotlights special education at 13th annual Hart Games 

Students from across the William S. Hart Union High School District met up at Valencia High School on Monday for the 13th annual Hart Games.

It was a day for special education students to compete in Olympic-style track and field events, and many of them have been training for a couple of months to show off their athletic prowess.

“We teach them to be competitive,” said Patti Miller, director and founder of the Hart Games. “We teach them to go for blue, which is a first-place ribbon. But in the end, ‘Have fun and do your best.’”

Events such as javelin, softball throw, discus and shot put were taking place alongside some running events, including some specifically for students in wheelchairs.

La Mesa Junior High School instructional assistant Daniel Almaraz encourages Daniel Priyesch as he runs in a relay race. A Rio Norte Junior High School student competes in the hurdles event.

And for the 13th consecutive occasion, Miller said, the Hart Games went on as planned on a warm spring day after rain, wind and cold weather marred the earlier part of March.

Hart district Superintendent Michael Vierra was in attendance with some of his cabinet members to take in the festivities.

“You see members of our community — our schools, parents, caregivers, teachers, staff — and everybody just comes together and just supports and cheers the students on,” Vierra said. “And, I mean, you look at everybody smiling and it’s just a really neat day.”

Daniel Almaraz, an instructional assistant at La Mesa Junior High School, was helping La Mesa seventh-grader Daniel Priyesch through his events. Saying he is an athlete at heart, Almaraz was Priyesch’s biggest cheerleader — Valencia High School cheerleaders were also present to provide encouragement throughout the morning — as he went through his events.

Valencia High School cheerleaders encourage a javelin competitor. Patti Miller makes an opening speech.

“I’m pretty athletic, and that’s like the biggest push that you can do with these kids,” Almaraz said. “Being athletic, being outside as well, too, is the best thing you can do for these types of kids. Especially for my kiddo, he’s very, very active. He always wants to move around. I always want to move around, so it’s a great fit for both of us.”

Almaraz wasn’t the only one cheering on the student-athletes.

Whether it was a competitor blazing down the track or simply getting to the finish line, cheers were erupting throughout Paul A. Priesz Stadium with every display.

“It’s very exciting,” said Cherise Moore, president of the Hart district governing board. “They’ve been working, training, getting ready, getting prepared. And they’re all champions, so when you see them and their excitement and their energy, it just gives you energy to support and cheer on and celebrate.”

Rio Norte Junior High School students and staff hold a poster as they walk around the track during the opening ceremony. Patti Miller is thanked for her help in organizing the Hart Games.

The event takes a couple of months to plan and coordinate, according to Miller. But once she sees the student-athletes competing, the parents in the stands cheering them on and the assistants doing what they can to push their kids across the finish line, she feels everything is worth it.

“Realizing today is just that special is seeing the parents in the stands,” Miller said. “And more so is seeing the assistants and their input, seeing the assistants work just as hard as I am to get their kids they work with across that finish line.”

Joining Moore in taking in the Hart Games was governing board member Erin Wilson. Her favorite moment of the day was when she was helping to hand out ribbons and seeing the competitive spirit of a Golden Valley student come out after finishing in fourth place in one of the races.

William S. Hart Union High School District governing board President Cherise Moore cheers on students during the 50-yard dash. Superintendent Michael Vierra makes a speech.

“He was not having fourth place,” Wilson said. “He was not interested in accepting that ribbon. So, he denied it. And then he saw where the ribbons were held, and he went over and pulled out a first place for himself, because he knew that’s what he came here for today.”

The day was made for Almaraz just seeing how, even though the special education students don’t always get to do everything that all of the other students do, Monday was all about letting them be just like everyone else.

“It’s just a great way to prove to them that these kids are just like any other kid,” Almaraz said. “They can do what any other kid can do. And for a moment like this, especially for a day like this, it shows they’re just like any other kid, no matter what limitations they have in their lives. They’re just like the rest of us.”