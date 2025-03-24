LA County district allocates $1.4 million for SCV open space 

News release

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District has approved a $1.4 million Measure A grant to expand and protect local open space in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The grant is part of a $17 million investment by the county RPOSD, marking the largest parkland expansion effort in its 31-year history.

The project, submitted by the city of Santa Clarita, was one of 13 selected for funding.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste said in a news release that the funds will help preserve and protect local open space and “further develop our beautiful green belt buffer.”