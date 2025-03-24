Blog

LA County district allocates $1.4 million for SCV open space 

Press release
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District has approved a $1.4 million Measure A grant to expand and protect local open space in the Santa Clarita Valley.  

The grant is part of a $17 million investment by the county RPOSD, marking the largest parkland expansion effort in its 31-year history. 

The project, submitted by the city of Santa Clarita, was one of 13 selected for funding.   

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste said in a news release that the funds will help preserve and protect local open space and “further develop our beautiful green belt buffer.” 

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS