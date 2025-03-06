Laura Brewer | Why Do We Turn Over So Much?

In what world is it sane to work like crazy, get your paycheck and then turn over more than half of it to someone else to spend on things you may or may not agree with?

Thank you, President Donald Trump, for showing us where our tax dollars go.

The people of this country are not stupid. Mainstream media, please stop telling everyone, “The sky is going to fall if you look at all the details.”

It is our responsibility to look at these details and decide if our money is being spent wisely so we can make necessary adjustments.

The United States should pay for our citizens’ collective needs first. If we have money left over in the kitty, and most of the taxpayers agree, we can share with others who have less.

In my home, I don’t tell my family, “Sorry kids, we are not eating dinner tonight. Dad took the paycheck and decided that this week he would send all our cash to the local shelter because the people who live on 8th Street need to eat dinner and they are more important than you.”

Then there is the hiring practices debacle. Don’t even get me started on hiring anyone based on anything other than skill. I know for a fact, of a very large company, in our town, who told its upper management, “We have this position to fill, and we don’t care if the person is qualified, you need to find a woman and put her in that position.”

Stop the craziness already. Our safety is at stake. Draw a line and start over on where the money goes.

People with nothing to lose are in charge of the checkbook and are clearly making poor decisions.

If you disagree with President Trump’s audits, I urge you to take any refund checks that may be sent to you and send them back with a nice note to “please apply this money toward our national debt.”

Laura Brewer

Newhall