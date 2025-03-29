Man arrested on suspicion of harassing neighbors 

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal threats to a mother and son who live next door in an apartment complex, according to Sgt. Johnny Gillispie of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The friction between the suspect and his neighbors went viral on social media and in TV news reports before the arrest was made.

There are possibly other charges as well, Gillespie said.

The neighbor was identified as Michael Madison, Gillespie confirmed in a phone interview.

According to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department booking logs, Madison is a 55-year-old Canyon Country resident.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies and detectives obtained a search warrant and went through his apartment on Friday, according to Gillespie.

Gillespie said there is still an ongoing investigation.