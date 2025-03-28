Multi vehicle collision results in felony DUI arrest 

The California Highway Patrol arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury following a multivehicle crash Thursday night on State Route 14, according to an official with the CHP Newhall-Area Office.

CHP officers received a report of a crash involving numerous vehicles on the southbound lanes of SR-14 just north of Agua Dulce Canyon Road at approximately 9:48 p.m., Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the Newhall office, wrote in an email to The Signal.

Multiple vehicles were blocking southbound lanes and facing the wrong way, he added in the email.

When CHP units arrived at the scene of the crash they conducted their investigation, and they then arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of causing injury to one of the parties involved, he stated in the email.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown, but the person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Burgos-Lopez, adding that multiple vehicles were towed from the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Burgos-Lopez added.

The 27-year-old, whose occupation is a cyber security engineer, is facing a possible felony charge for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs available online.