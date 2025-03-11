Newhall School District set to approve demographics report, financial report 

The Newhall School District governing board is set to approve reports Tuesday on the next seven-year projections of its student population and a financial report.

Based on the demographic report included in the meeting agenda, the student population for the district is projected to decrease by 205 resident students over the next seven years, a loss rate of 3.4%.

There are approximately 746 active or future new housing units planned to be built within the district’s boundaries over the next seven years, according to the report.

The report indicates that the area with the most potential growth is the current Oak Hills Elementary School boundary.

It states that the resident student population is projected to grow from 532 TK-6 residents to 737 by the 2028-29 school year because of the new FivePoint Valencia housing projects.

The report analysis also projects the Valencia Valley Elementary School will see a potential net growth of 91 TK-6 students. The other school zones are expected to remain stable or decline through the 2031-32 school year.

The board will also be recommended to approve the 2024-25 second interim report with a positive certification.

“The district is reporting that the budget is ‘positive’ and will meet its financial obligations for the current fiscal year and two subsequent fiscal years,” reads the agenda item.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administration office, located at 25375 Orchard Village Road.