One killed in crash at Railroad and Market  

A person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Market Street in Newhall at around 12:04 a.m. Saturday, and it’s being investigated as a possible DUI collision, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The crash was a single-vehicle collision, and it is believed that there were two people in the vehicle, according to Sgt. Johnny Gillespie with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle collided with an electrical pole, and one person was taken into custody, Gillespie said.

At the time of this story’s publication, Gillespie said he could not provide additional information due to the ongoing investigation.