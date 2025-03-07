‘Over-the-top rock’ show to benefit American Legion in Newhall

A concert with a “special brand of over-the-top rock” is scheduled for 8 p.m. March 15 at the American Legion Post 507 in Newhall, according to Canyon Country resident James Edson, the creative mind and vocalist behind the show.

Edson, who portrays the fictional casino rocker Donny Parvo, offers what the character calls his “Who’s Your Daddy?” benefit show that, in reality, will benefit American Legion Post 507. The story behind Donny Parvo and his band, the Accidental Inseminators, is that he, Parvo, is embroiled in a nasty class-action paternity lawsuit and has convinced his band to play in a one-of-a-kind tour to raise money to pay what he owes.

“The whole show is about that,” Edson said. “The show we did last year — and the show we just recently did in Boise — talked about how Donny is being sued by a group of women who claim that he’s the father to some or all of their children.”

Edson added that the band will play music from the likes of Tom Jones, REO Speedwagon and The Guess Who. In between songs, Parvo will also share stories about his woes.

The band, Edson said, come from all over the West and have gone above and beyond to play in the benefit concerts they do for the Legion.

“They all pay for their own flights, hotels, food, etc.,” Edson said. “None of them get paid a dime. We do it because we love playing together — we’ve been playing shows for over 25 years. And these Legion shows are a complete blast.”

Edson expects the show to sell out, saying it’s been a popular one in the past.

A 30-year resident and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, he’s proud to help the Legion where he can. In fact, this will be the fourth benefit show he and his band will have done to benefit the place. All the proceeds, he said, will go to the Legion’s general account. The Sons of the American Legion will then decide what to do with the monies, usually repairs and improvements. A past project was the bar renovation.

“I’ve been out here for over 30 years, and I just love the whole Old Town area,” Edson said. “But to be honest, I came to a point in my life where I felt like, you know, I really need to be doing something outside of just my little world, my work, my company, whatever that may be.”

In addition to performing music, Edson has also worked as an actor in film and television. He said he’s probably best known as the character Bobby on “Two and a Half Men.”

For more information about “The Who’s Your Daddy? Tour” show and for tickets ($39.19), go to bit.ly/3F27JuF.