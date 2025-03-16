Blog

Pacific Crest Park fence damaged, vandalism suspected

Six top cross beams of the fence at Pacific Crest Park in Saugus are missing on Sunday afternoon. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Fence posts show damage where a cross beam once connected, with splintered wood and chunks of the posts taken out of it. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Six top cross beams of the fence at Pacific Crest Park in Saugus were missing on Sunday afternoon. There was no evidence of any debris from any damage done. 

According to Sgt. Juan Muralles, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Station, he received no report of vandalism at the park. 

“I haven’t got a record of a call there,” Muralles said just after 2 p.m. Sunday. “Unless they haven’t called it in to us.” 

Several fence posts showed damage where cross beams once connected, with splintered wood and chunks of the post taken out of it.  

Reports on social media indicated the park had been damaged overnight sometime Saturday or Sunday morning. 

Kamryn Martell contributed to this article. 

A fence post shows damage where a cross beam once connected, with splintered wood and a chunk of the post taken out of it. Michael Picarella/The Signal
