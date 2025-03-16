Pacific Crest Park fence damaged, vandalism suspected

Six top cross beams of the fence at Pacific Crest Park in Saugus were missing on Sunday afternoon. There was no evidence of any debris from any damage done.

According to Sgt. Juan Muralles, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Station, he received no report of vandalism at the park.

“I haven’t got a record of a call there,” Muralles said just after 2 p.m. Sunday. “Unless they haven’t called it in to us.”

Michael Picarella/The Signal

Several fence posts showed damage where cross beams once connected, with splintered wood and chunks of the post taken out of it.

Reports on social media indicated the park had been damaged overnight sometime Saturday or Sunday morning.

Kamryn Martell contributed to this article.

Michael Picarella/The Signal