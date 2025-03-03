Passenger ID’d from fatal collision 

Officials with the L.A. County Medical Examiner have identified the man who died in the solo vehicle collision at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Market Street in Newhall early Saturday morning.

Sean Brown, 56, has been identified as the passenger in the car that crashed at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday.

Brown and the driver were traveling on Railroad Avenue at a high rate of speed when the car collided with an electrical pole at the intersection, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Jensen said that, after the car collided with pole, the car slid down the street and came to a stop at 6th Street.

He added that when L.A. County firefighters arrived on the scene, they pronounced that Brown had died. According to the medical examiner, the cause of death was ruled as blunt trauma.

The driver, believed to be in 40s to 50s, was transported to the hospital, said Jensen, adding that both individuals are from the San Fernando Valley.

The crash is suspected to be a DUI collision, Jensen added. At the time of this story’s publication, he said the crash is still being investigated, and no arrests have been made pending medical treatment.