Paying for Netflix via PayPal: What options are available and what problems can arise? 

Nowadays, watching TV without the streaming service Netflix is unimaginable for most people. After all, it offers customers the opportunity to watch all their favourite series, a wide range of films and blockbusters whenever they want. Those who opt for Netflix pay monthly subscription costs and in return receive access to a large number of different titles and genres.

To take out a Netflix subscription, a payment method must be selected. There are various options to choose from. In addition to credit cards, PayPal and other payment options are also offered. For a long time, PayPal was not an available payment method in online game libraries. However, this has changed in the recent past – namely since a new legal basis for online game libraries has ensured that PayPal is now very present again as a payment method.

There are various payment methods available for a Netflix subscription

If you sign up for Netflix for the first time, the streaming service is available to you for a period of one month free of charge. After that, you will have to pay for the subscription. Customers can choose from the payment methods PayPal, credit card, SEPA or a gift card – i.e. a prepaid card. However, problems can also arise with any of the available payment methods. The following explains in more detail where problems may arise.

Problems with the PayPal payment method

Overall, problems with payment via PayPal tend to be relatively rare. If a problem does occur, an error message will appear: ‘There seems to be a problem with the desired payment method’. However, only a few users report that this is or was the case for them.

Possible reasons for this error message include PayPal being temporarily unavailable or the payment method not being activated in the corresponding region. Usually, however, these are problems that resolve themselves. If the problem persists after a few days, it is advisable to contact customer service.

What to do if there are problems with the direct debit process

The reason for this is often that there are suddenly problems with the direct debit process due to an incorrect IBAN number being entered. Often, a space is accidentally entered after the letters. In this case, the IBAN entered is invalid. A small typo with a big impact. However, another possibility is that Netflix simply does not accept the direct debit process from a country or region.

For example, if you live in Australia, you cannot use the direct debit option. Netflix only accepts payment via PayPal and credit or prepaid card in Australia. In Australia, however, some users were also affected if they had an account with the Sparkasse bank. They received the following error message: ‘We could not verify your payment information. Please confirm your details or contact your financial institution.’ However, Sparkasse now seems to be aware of the issue and has apparently fixed the problem.

How the different payment methods work

Each payment method has its own way of working when it comes to taking out a Netflix subscription with a particular payment method. Below, we will look at the most important payment methods and explain how each one works:

PayPal – already standard for many users

PayPal has become extremely important for online payments. For many users, paying via PayPal has almost become the standard. One of the reasons why PayPal is so popular is that data security is its top priority. PayPal is also popular because it is quick and easy to use to make payments on the internet.

So if you decide to pay for Netflix via PayPal, you will be redirected to a new screen where you can enter your personal details. Once this data has been saved, the subscription fee will be debited from your PayPal account every month.

Paying by credit card – Visa and MasterCard are popular

Payment by credit card is still very popular. Visa and MasterCard are among the best credit cards. One reason why credit card payments are so popular is the option to request a chargeback if something goes wrong. There are no fees for paying by credit card and the payment is lightning fast.

Some users prefer this payment method because they do not have to register with an online payment service provider. If you want to use your credit card to pay for your Netflix subscription, you just need to enter the data in your Netflix account. After that, the costs will be conveniently debited from your credit card each month.

SEPA direct debit – have subscription fees automatically debited from your bank account

However, many users also opt to pay by SEPA direct debit. In this case, the amount due is debited from the account. However, if there are discrepancies or problems, the debit can be objected to. If the objection is justified, the credit institution recovers the amount. Of course, Netflix also offers the option of paying subscription fees using the SEPA direct debit procedure. To do this, you must enter your first and last name, date of birth, address and IBAN in your Netflix account.

Paying with a gift card

Streamers also have the option of paying with a gift card. Many stores offer such gift cards. For example, a prepaid card can be purchased and redeemed for a value of 25 or 50 euros. If you are one of the lucky ones to receive such a card as a gift, you can enter the voucher code in the account settings of your Netflix profile. The subscription fee will then be automatically debited from the gift card.

If you wish, you can also change the payment method.

There may be various reasons why users decide to choose a different payment method over time. This is also easily possible with Netflix. This may be the case, for example, if you have received a promotional code or a gift card. This change is very easy to implement. All you need to do is log in to your account and go to ‘Membership and Billing’. Your current payment method is displayed there. You can change it under ‘Update Payment Information’.

Conclusion on payment methods on Netflix – wide choice, easy to implement

As a Netflix customer, you have a choice of four payment methods: PayPal, direct debit or SEPA, credit card or gift card. These are all basic methods that can be implemented quickly and easily. In addition, the payment method can be changed at any time in the Netflix account. If you experience problems when using PayPal as your payment method, it may be because this payment option is not available in your region.

If you experience problems when using direct debit, it is often due to an input error in the IBAN; a space is often accidentally added after the letters.