Pedestrian killed on Interstate 5  

A man was killed on southbound Interstate 5, north of Highway 14, Wednesday afternoon, according to Officer A. Delos Reyes with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center.

According to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the Newhall-area CHP office, the “pedestrian was driving his vehicle before coming to a stop on the right shoulder.”

According to a CHP report, the pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, was a 55-year-old man from Hacienda Heights.

It is unclear as to how the pedestrian ended up in traffic lanes, according to Burgos-Lopez. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a semi-truck on the right shoulder.

Traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 5 comes to a standstill after a pedestrian was killed on March 5, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

There is currently no information available regarding the driver, and it is unclear if the information will be released due to the nature of the investigation, according to Burgos-Lopez.

CHP units requested Caltrans assistance with traffic while the on-scene investigation was being conducted.

A Sigalert had been issued for the hard closure of the two right lanes. Motorists were advised to expect delays of up to an hour due to stopped traffic congestion, according to the alert. The alert remained in place into Wednesday evening.

According to the CHP report, it is “unknown if alcohol and or drugs played a part in this incident. This crash is still under investigation.”