Personalized Care Is Key to Latino Mental Health Equity, Expert Highlights 

Cristy Reinoso, Cristy Reinoso

Latino families deserve mental health care that works for them, and Cristy Reinoso is making it happen. A bilingual clinical social worker and therapist, she’s blunt about the hurdles: “Language barriers and cultural gaps keep too many from help.” With Latino youth facing more anxiety and depression—and a therapist shortage hitting hard in 2025—Reinoso’s hands-on approach cuts through. She’s got real answers, built from years with Spanish-speaking clients, and they’re as practical as they are caring.

Stigma’s her first fight. “Families often think seeking help means you’re weak,” she says, her voice warm but no-nonsense. She tells parents: “Start with ‘¿Te pasa algo? Estoy aquí si necesitas hablar’— Is everything okay? I’m here if you need to talk.’ It’s a small step that says it’s okay to talk.” She knows the weight of that silence—teens hiding pain to keep the peace. “We’ve got to normalize this,” Reinoso urges, her words echoing the equity buzz of 2025. It’s not theory; it’s what she’s seen open doors in real homes.

Care has to fit, not force, she insists. “A teen stressed from immigration or being stuck between cultures needs more than a generic plan,” Reinoso explains. She shapes therapy around their lives—maybe it’s family expectations or border trauma. “It’s about their story, not just the symptoms,” she says, her insight sharp from years of listening. It’s why her work clicks: she gets the details—like a kid feeling torn between two worlds—and builds from there.

Telehealth ties it together. “It’s a bridge where bilingual therapists are rare,” Reinoso says, leaning into 2025’s tech wave. Headlines scream about a 30% provider gap, worse for underserved folks. She’s all for it but real: “Not everyone’s got Wi-Fi or the skills.”

Reinoso’s been in the trenches, tackling these barriers head-on. “Demand’s up, and tech’s helping, but it’s got to be personal,” she predicts, eyeing a future where care catches up. Equity’s trending—think Mental Health America’s push this year—and she’s right there. “Talk to them, make it theirs, use what works—that’s how we help now,” she says, her tone steady with hope. It’s not flashy; it’s heartfelt, from someone who’s walked with families through the tough stuff. For Reinoso, mental health equity isn’t a goal—it’s a daily job, and she’s doing it with every call, every question, every session that fits just right.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.