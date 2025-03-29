Robert Lamoureux | About that stack of firewood … 

Question: My question is regarding firewood storage for our wood-burning fireplace. While I know that recent fire events may make this subject less than desirable, I still would like your opinion because I do love a fireplace on the colder, rainy days. I use my wood burning fireplace responsibly and only when the reports allow. I purchase wood annually for it, and I store it on my back patio against the house. I’ve been told that this is not good, both for fire hazard reasons plus bug infestations. Can you weigh in on this please, and offer ideas? Thank you.

– Liz P.

Answer: Liz, thank you for stating that you only make use of your wood burning fireplace when it is deemed safe. You’re correct, in light of the most recent and still current fire events, it is good to know that folks can enjoy the ambiance of their fireplaces all while being safe.

On that note, please be sure that you have this inspected annually, especially the spark arrester at the top of the chimney. That is the last line of defense, holding back embers from escaping that chimney, and causing a fire.

With that said, on to your question. I am a firm believer in having nothing of the sort against a home, for the reasons you stated. In case of a fire, you’ve just added more dry fuel to your home.

The more likely problem to happen, though, is the bug infestation. A stack of dry wood is the perfect location for many different species of bugs, including termites, and bigger critters such as snakes. I highly recommend a separate structure with a roof, no less than 10 feet away from your home. Still close enough to gather wood easily, yet a bit of a stretch for problems to happen.

Depending on the amount of wood you have delivered, you can build this yourself and sized just to fit the load. Best of luck.

