Russian tourists killed after mini-submarine sinks in Red Sea  

By Chris Summers

Contributing Writer

Six Russians on vacation in Egypt have been killed after a tourist mini-submarine, known as a bathoscope, sank less than a mile off the Red Sea resort of Hurghada on Friday.

The Red Sea governor, Maj. Gen. Amr Hanafi, said the vessel, the Sindbad, had been carrying 45 tourists and five Egyptian crew members when it got into difficulties.

Hanafi said 29 of the 39 tourists rescued suffered various injuries and were taken to the hospital.

He said some of those on board were Norwegian, Swedish and Indian citizens.

Russia’s Tass news agency said two children were among those who died.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Cairo published a statement on Facebook, which said, “On March 27 around 10.00, at a distance of 1 km from the shore, an accident of the bathoscope ‘Sindbad,’ belonging to the hotel of the same name, occurred.”

The embassy said, “According to initial data, most of the passengers on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada. Their health is not a cause for concern. Four people have been killed. The fate of several tourists is being determined.”

The embassy said the bathoscope — a small vessel that allows for underwater viewing — carried out a “regular underwater excursion” to a nearby coral reef.

“In addition to crew members, there were 45 tourists on board, including minors. All of them are … tourists of the Biblio Globus company,” the statement said.

It is not clear whether the vessel suffered an engine problem or a mechanical fault, making it unable to resurface.

Sindbad Submarines, the company that operated the bathoscope, said it was one of only 14 recreational submarines in the world.

The company’s website said the vessel had 44 passenger seats, each of which had a viewing window.

Passengers were able to view a coral reef and marine inhabitants about 75 feet below the surface of the ocean, according to the website.

Although the vessel usually ventured down to that depth, it was engineered in Finland to sustain depths of 225 feet, according to the website.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts are popular among Russian tourists, but there have been several tragedies over the years.

In November 2024, a tourist yacht, the Sea Story, sank off the coast of Hurghada, killing seven people.

In October 2015, a Russian-owned Airbus A321-200 jet crashed in the Sinai Desert, killing all 224 passengers and crew on board. It had been flying back to St. Petersburg from the resort of Sharm el-Shaikh.

The terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for shooting the plane down, but the Russian government dismissed its claim. The exact cause remains unknown.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.