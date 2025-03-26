Saugus boys’ volleyball extends league winning streak to three 

Roundup: West Ranch remains perfect at the midway point, Canyon just behind after sweeps

As Tuesday’s match at Castaic High School went on, the Saugus Centurions boys’ volleyball team seemingly moved from strength to strength.

After dropping the first set to the hosting Castaic Coyotes, the Centurions rebounded to win the next three, each in more dominant fashion, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-8, for their third straight win in the Foothill League.

Saugus (10-9, 3-3) senior Luke Bergmann said the Centurions are looking at a playoff push and one of the top four spots in the league standings at the end of the season, and he feels like they need to be perfect the rest of the way to achieve that goal.

“We want to make it to playoffs,” Bergmann said. “We need to win, I’m pretty sure, every single game to make it to playoffs, so we’re gonna play as hard as physically possible. And we’re making it to playoffs.”

Saugus outside hitter Luke Bergmann (24) blocks the ball against Castaic junior Brian Le (4) during the first set of Tuesday’s game at Castaic High School on March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

After Tuesday, which marked the midway point of the league campaign, Saugus is in fourth place, a game ahead of Golden Valley in fifth and one behind Valencia in third. West Ranch is undefeated in first place, while Canyon is 5-1 in second place.

One of a few heavy hitters who turned it on starting with the third set on Tuesday, Bergmann had 10 kills from that set on. Junior Josh Lane had six kills and senior Owen Jackson had five, starting with the third set.

“Every practice, I see something new from the guys, and it’s so sweet to see them really killing the ball in the game and see them really getting hyped,” Bergmann said. “It’s awesome. I love it.”

Castaic middle blocker Evan Delim (11) puts the ball over the net against Saugus middle hitter CJ Amaya (25) during the first set of Tuesday’s game at Castaic High School on March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Castaic (9-7, 1-5) was matching Saugus until junior setter Brian Le went down with a left ankle injury in the third set. He did not return after being helped off the court with no weight on his left leg, and head coach David Chae opted to move junior Nathan Ko from defensive specialist to setter.

“I think these guys, they know how to play with each other,” Chae said. “I think they just kind of got freaked out, and they knew it was a league game. It was one of those highly anticipated league games, so they kind of freaked out once one thing went wrong. So yeah, we need to learn how to step up, we need to learn how to, you know, go through adversity. But at the end of the day, I mean, Saugus is a very good team.”

Chae said it’s likely the injury will keep Le out of action through the end of the season.

Saugus outside hitter Luke Bergmann (24) puts the ball over the net against Castaic outside hitter Nathan Ko (1) during the second set of Tuesday’s game at Castaic High School on March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Saugus assistant coach Royce Hanamaikai, in charge of the Centurions for the first time since head coach Kaitlyn McGinley went on maternity leave, said it was hard to see Le go down when the Coyotes were playing well.

“He had been playing very, very well,” Hanamaikai said. “That took a toll on their team. I wish him the best and hope he gets healthy soon.”

Points continued to go back and forth after Le’s injury, until the Centurions found their groove at the end of the third set, winning seven straight points to take a 2-1 lead. That momentum continued into the fourth set, which saw Saugus win the first seven points to make it 14 straight going back to the previous set.

Saugus opposite hitter Josh Lane (3) bumps the ball against Castaic during the first set of Tuesday’s game at Castaic High School on March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hanamaikai said the Centurions have been battling some sickness going around the team, which has left them recently with just half the team at practices, but that they were able to regroup and get stronger as the match went on.

We had to shake a little rust off the lineup,” Hanamaikai said. “We got mixed up a little bit to begin, but then they did a good job. They settled down.”

Castaic was led by junior Jared Rivera’s seven kills, while senior Michael Schubert had six and junior Gabe Reinwand had five.

Castaic outside hitter Jared Rivera (5) puts the ball over the net during the first set of Tuesday’s game against Saugus at Castaic High School on March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“The guys played hard,” Chae said. “I’m proud of them. I mean, Michael Schubert, you know, always my middle, he’s our go-to guy. He kind of, he does this thing, you know, and our outside Gabe Reinwand, he does this thing, too, where he just, he gets his kills.”

Saugus will look to keep the ball rolling on Thursday when the Centurions host Canyon. Castaic is also at home on Thursday, hosting West Ranch.

Saugus outside hitter Nico Emulsan (10) puts the ball over the net against Castaic during the second set of Tuesday’s game at Castaic High School on March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Here’s what happened in the other two Foothill League boys’ volleyball matches on Tuesday:

West Ranch 3, Golden Valley 0: The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 6-0) are perfect in the Foothill League at the halfway point after beating Golden Valley (9-10, 2-4) at home in a sweep, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10.

Noah Douphner had 16 kills to lead West Ranch while Logan Sanchez had nine kills.

Castaic libero Walker Grupp (22) bumps the ball during the first set of Tuesday’s game against Saugus at Castaic High School on March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Canyon 3, Hart 0: The Canyon Cowboys (16-4, 5-1) are hot on the tails of the Wildcats, beating Hart (0-12, 0-6) in a sweep on the road, 25-23, 27-25, 25-13.

Canyon and West Ranch are set to meet next Tuesday at Canyon High School, with the Cowboys looking to get revenge after getting swept last time out.

Jayden Hayes led Canyon with 11 kills against Hart on Tuesday. Blake Hastings had 10 kills and Hayden Jones had three aces.

Eyad Naba recorded eight kills for Hart while Gavin Locke had seven and Aiden Wellins had six. Jharem Domingo supplied 16 assists.