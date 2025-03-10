SCV Sheriff’s Station preps for annual OHV grant request 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s annual off-highway vehicle grant request is available for a 60-day public review period that ends on May 10.

The station polices the city of Santa Clarita and unincorporated SCV communities, and a portion of the Angeles National Forest, including Bouquet Canyon, Canyon Country, Castaic, Gorman, Hasley Canyon, Newhall, Neenach, Sand Canyon, Saugus, Sleepy Valley, Southern Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Sunset Point, Tesoro del Valle, Valencia, Val Verde, West Hills and West Ranch.

These areas have hundreds of miles of off-highway vehicle riding trails, and open land where riders frequent, as well as several dedicated OHV riding areas, including Hungry Valley, Rowher Flats, Drinkwater Flats and Texas Canyon.

The station’s OHV team was formed over 20 years ago in order to conduct enforcement of off-highway vehicle riding areas. The team is funded through grants from California State Parks, as well as funds provided by the city of Santa Clarita.

The public may view the application or provide comments by visiting the California State Parks website at olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx.

Questions may also be directed to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez at [email protected] and carbon copying [email protected].