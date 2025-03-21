SCV Water to host hybrid workshop on Draft Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan 

News release

In support of “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life,” the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is developing a Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan to establish a comprehensive water conservation strategy, according to a news release from the agency.

It is a planning and strategic component for the agency that informs, influences, and impacts multiple facets of the agency’s operations, services and strategic initiatives, the release said.

The public is invited to attend a hybrid workshop to participate in the development of the WUESP on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The WUESP aims to optimize SCV water conservation efforts, improve water use efficiency programs, prioritize improved customer outcomes, and to comply with state water conservation mandates, the release said.

The mandates, collectively known as the conservation long-term framework legislation, Assembly Bill 1668 and Senate Bill 606 are designed to establish lasting conservation practices, making water conservation a permanent part of California’s way of life. The framework is intended to strengthen the state’s water resiliency in the face of future droughts.

“The Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan will help SCV Water meet the state conservation requirements while developing a comprehensive approach to meeting the community’s water conservation needs,” SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens said in the release. “In addition to the strategic plan, the project will develop a water demand forecast tool, as well as a performance tracking and reporting tool to ensure we effectively monitor water usage, track progress, and implement strategies for long-term conservation and sustainability.”

SCV Water customers can attend the workshop in one of two ways:

Virtual: Visit the agency’s website to sign up for the virtual workshop: yourSCVwater.com/wuesp.

In Person: To register to attend the in-person workshop, visit

www.eventbrite.com/e/water-use-efficiency-strategic-plan-public-workshop-tickets-1281251851779.

Space is limited. The in-person workshop will be held at the SCV Water Pine Street Training Room, located at 23780 Pine St., Newhall.

The public workshop will educate participants about SCV Water’s draft Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan, solicit input on water conservation strategies and measures, and highlight successes, challenges, and goals identified at the SCV Water Board of Directors’ Workshop held on Tuesday.