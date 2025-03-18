Shots fired at vehicle on SR 14  

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a report of shots fired between two vehicles on the southbound State Route 14 freeway near Golden Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office, said CHP officers were dispatched to the southbound SR-14 freeway in response to a shots-fired call at 12:24 p.m.

As of this story’s publication, two vehicles were involved in the incident and no injuries have been reported, he said.

Burgos-Lopez said CHP officers were still investigating the incident and did not have more details.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.