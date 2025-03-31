Sulphur Springs board reviews draft of cell phone policy  

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board at Thursday’s meeting reviewed the first draft of a new board policy regarding the use of cell phones on campus.

This new policy is being brought to the board following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing into law Assembly Bill 3216: The Phone-Free School Act, which directs school districts across the state to develop policies limiting smartphone use by July 1, 2026.

Josh Randall, deputy superintendent of business services, said a committee was made up of parents, teachers and administrators to review the Assembly bill and sample policies to create the new board policy.

The committee was asked to add “local language” to the policy for the district to adjust it to fit their regulations.

“It’s very similar to our current practice. Our current practice is that students need to have their phones off and in their backpacks,” said Randall. “One shift that this incorporates is also ensuring that smart watches can be left on but left in the backpacks.”

Board member Ken Chase said that this new policy was an important policy and wanted to address the exemptions to this policy.

Chase said that for him personally, adding a paragraph emphasizing medical exemptions was important.

“My daughter when she was in school had medical needs and a cell phone was a lifeline for her,” said Chase. “It kind of gave her security. It gave us as parents security in case something went wrong, or she came across an issue.”

He added that because she had her phone, she was able to ask for help with her situation. Randall said the policy did include medical exemptions and would allow students with medical needs to keep their phones.

Chase said he did acknowledge it was included in the policy but that he would like to see a paragraph added with language discussing how this exemption can be discussed in a 504 plan, a plan on how the school will support a student with a disability and remove barriers to learning.

He also said he would like the statement in the policy reading, “The use of cell phones, smartphones, smartwatches or other mobile communication devices may not be used at any time in the restrooms,” be reworded to better accommodate the exemptions.

Board member Lori MacDonald asked if there could be a statement about how the district is not liable for damage if a cell phone is confiscated. Randall said that would most likely not be possible because if an administrator or teacher does take a cell phone away the district is legally liable if something happens to it in their possession.

This was a non-action item. The policy will be brought back at a future meeting for another reading.