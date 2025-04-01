SUSD asset management advisory committee set to review recommendation draft 

The Saugus Union School District asset management advisory committee is set Wednesday to review and revise the recommendation report for the site of Santa Clarita Elementary School.

At March’s meeting, committee members focused on making an outline for the first draft recommendation report to give structure to how they would like the report laid out after they reviewed how other school districts’ asset management advisory committees constructed their recommendations for alternatives to surplus.

The committee’s rough outline included the statements: “Don’t use it for residential purposes” and “Don’t use it for commercial purposes” on the very top.

The committee members agreed that the recommendation for how the site should be used should include:

Consider a partnership with local public agencies or nonprofit entities.

To benefit children and the community (i.e. arts, library, community center, educational use, park expansion and improvements, or recreational fields).

Maintain the look and feel of the mid-century modern look of the site, including the landscaping.

Recommend that the board act as expeditiously as possible, so the property doesn’t sit vacant.

Sarine Abrahamian, an attorney with Orbach, Huff & Henderson, said at March’s meeting that she was going to take the rough outline and apply it to the template for the recommendation report to bring back to the committee for April’s meeting.

The committee will review the language of the report and make any changes if needed. Following their edits after Wednesday’s meeting, the next steps will be to present the revisions to the community before moving forward again.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s administration office in the Bramlett Room, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford.