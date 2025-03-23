Unconscious man transported to hospital 

L.A. County Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning transported an unconscious man suspected of being intoxicated on the northbound side of Sierra Highway near the State Route 14 freeway exit, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Fred Fielding, a public information officer for the Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. for an emergency medical service call at Sierra Highway near the SR-14 freeway exit.

Watch Sgt. Juan Muralles said that deputies were assisting the Fire Department with a medical emergency call for a report of an unconscious man on the sidewalk.

Muralles said the man appeared to be intoxicated and was transported to the local hospital by the Fire Department. He added there was no arrest at the scene.

Fielding confirmed one patient was transported to the hospital.