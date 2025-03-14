VIA to host insurance crisis luncheon March 21 

The Valley Industry Association’s March luncheon is scheduled to focus on the growing insurance crisis in California.

The event is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, in room 258 at the University Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

Attendees are required to register for the event at via.org/calendar, and tickets cost $55 for non-members and $45 for members.

The presenters of the event are planned to be: State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, as the keynote speaker, and panelists Dawn Abasta, of LBW Insurance & Financial Services, and Patty Norona, of Norona Insurance Agency.