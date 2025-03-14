Blog

VIA to host insurance crisis luncheon March 21 

The Valley Industry Association’s March luncheon is scheduled to focus on the growing insurance crisis in California. 

The event is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, in room 258 at the University Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia. 

Attendees are required to register for the event at via.org/calendar, and tickets cost $55 for non-members and $45 for members.  

The presenters of the event are planned to be: State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, as the keynote speaker, and panelists Dawn Abasta, of LBW Insurance & Financial Services, and Patty Norona, of Norona Insurance Agency. 

Kamryn Martell

