Who Owns Phoenix Energy? A Closer Look at the Ferrari Family and Their Legacy 

A strong foundation and forward-thinking leadership are key drivers of long-term business success. These principles are evident in the ownership of Phoenix Energy, a U.S.-based, family-owned oil and gas company headquartered in Irvine, California. Founded and operated by the Ferrari family, the company has evolved from a company focused on mineral rights acquisition into a fully integrated oil and gas production company with more than 125 employees across 5 U.S. offices.

Recently, Phoenix Energy changed its name from Phoenix Capital Group to better reflect this transformation. While its name has changed, its leadership and core values remain the same. The Ferrari family continues to guide the company with a commitment to ethical business practices, responsible resource development, and sustainable growth.

This article explores Phoenix Energy’s ownership, the Ferrari family’s journey, and their vision for the company’s future as it strengthens its position in the energy sector.

Daniel and Charlene Ferrari: Building on American Values

The Ferrari family has long been connected to the energy industry. Daniel and Charlene Ferrari, parents of Phoenix Energy CEO Adam Ferrari, each worked in energy-related fields. Charlene was a member of the drafting department at Exelon, while Daniel spent years as a pipefitter at ExxonMobil. Their experiences provided them with an understanding and appreciation of the industry, along with the factors that drive long-term, sustainable growth.

Guided by a strong work ethic and a commitment to integrity, Daniel and Charlene instilled these values in Phoenix Energy’s operations. Their approach to business—rooted in honesty, perseverance, and family—continues to shape the company’s direction today.

Adam Ferrari: The CEO with a Vision

It’s no surprise that Phoenix Energy CEO Adam Ferrari has become a key figure in the sector, considering the strong family foundation in the energy industry. With nearly two decades of experience in oil and gas, Adam played a pivotal role in transforming Phoenix Capital Group into Phoenix Energy, leading expansion efforts and introducing new technological advancements to enhance operations.

After graduating magna cum laude with a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Adam gained valuable industry experience through roles in energy and banking. His entrepreneurial mindset led him to establish multiple oil and gas ventures, culminating in his work with Phoenix Capital Group—now Phoenix Energy.

Through strategic leadership and an emphasis on innovation, Adam continues to push Phoenix Energy forward, ensuring its long-term success in an evolving industry.

Ownership Rooted in Family

Unlike many energy corporations of its size that rely on private equity funding, the majority of Phoenix Energy remains owned by the Ferrari family.

The Ferraris took a bold step by investing a significant portion of their personal savings and retirement funds into the formation of Phoenix Energy. Their initial confidence provided the foundation needed to identify acquisition opportunities and drive long-term growth.

The Ferraris are committed to prioritizing sustainable growth over short-term gains, maintaining a strong ethical foundation, and reinforcing their dedication to American energy independence. As Phoenix Energy continues to expand, the family will uphold the same core values, innovative mindset, and long-term vision that have shaped its success.

What’s Next for the Ferraris and Phoenix Energy

Phoenix Energy is positioned for long-term success in the evolving energy landscape. With full ownership remaining under the Ferrari family, Phoenix Energy has the flexibility to operate according to its long-term vision. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity, creating lasting value for stakeholders and communities across the United States, and further developing American energy resources with a responsible and forward-thinking approach.

