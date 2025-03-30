Woman pushed during dispute at Denny’s, man arrested 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched to a call of a woman being pushed during a dispute at Denny’s on the 27500 block of Wayne Mills Place at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet.

The man and woman both called the station to report the incident, Hoslet said in a phone interview.

Deputies arrived on scene at 6:40 a.m. and are still investigating the incident with the suspect and victim, Hoslet said.

The incident evolved into something more, according to Hoslet.

The man was arrested, but the charges remain unknown, Hoslet said.

There is no further information at the time of this publication, according to Hoslet.