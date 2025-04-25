Anntionette Hull, wife of 3D Systems cofounder, discusses meeting Pope Francis 

As millions of people throughout the world mourn the loss of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic church who died Monday due to a cerebral stroke, a pair of Santa Clarita residents recall his kindness when meeting him in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Charles Hull, inventor of the SLA 3D printer and cofounder of 3D Systems, embarked on a trip to the Vatican with his wife, Anntionette, where they presented the pope with 3D printing models to help with medical advancements.

“Jan. 15, 2024, with God’s guidance, I sent a letter to Pope Francis expressing my devotion to God and I asked permission for a quick meeting during our visit to Rome in August 2024,” Anntionette wrote in an email to The Signal.

Six months later, Anntionette was notified that she and Charles were granted a visit with the pope.

In the visit on Aug. 12, the Hulls managed to spend roughly an hour with their camera crew and employees to document the private audience and the presentation given for the future of medicine.

“We [brought] with us models of conjoined twins that demonstrate how these babies, thanks to the 3D printing models, give the surgeons the ability to ‘witness and visualize’ these surgeries and touch these models to develop a deeper understanding of what’s needed before the surgery, and the 3D printing models give hope to the desperate parents and family,” Anntionette wrote.

The 3D models help doctors visualize the intricacies of the human body. 3D Systems even provides the surgical instruments necessary for surgeries, “based on each individual patient’s needs,” according to Anntionette.

The pope was known for having his lung partially removed, due to a respiratory infection in his 20s. Knowing this information, the Hulls gave him a plaque with a 3D printed model lung, with the model representing “hope,” as written on the plaque.

Presenting to Pope Francis was a miracle to the Hulls, in its own right, and after being blessed by the pope, Anntionette took away advice to tell people, and the world:

“I’m to tell the world three things: Everyone is significant, redeemed and deeply loved by God,” Anntionette wrote. “The dignity and empathy that Pope Francis extended towards us left an indelible mark on our lives.”

Pope Francis’ legacy includes not only being the first Latin American pope from Argentina, but also bridging the gap between people in various manners, she said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized,” according to a news release by the Holy See Press Office.

Elation was an understatement for the Hulls, and Anntionette credits meeting the pope as a day that their lives were changed forever.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude and humility beyond what words can convey. Like I always say, ‘It’s not us, It’s God. Amen,’” Anntionette wrote. “We are grieving similar to the death of a dearly beloved friend. That’s what Pope Francis became for us.”