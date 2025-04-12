Authors discuss the Hart of Santa Clarita 

Spinning tales of the rich Western history in the very Hart of Santa Clarita, authors J.R. Sanders and Bill West discussed their bodies of work at the Old Town Newhall Library on Thursday.

In the event organized by The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library to coincide with this weekend’s Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Sanders and West had the opportunity to sign copies of their books for attendees.

Sanders, who has been an author for the past 25 years, discussed his newest novel, “A Killing Way,” the fourth installment of his “A Nate Ross Novel” series.

J.R. Sanders’ novels were available for purchase to be signed at the Old Town Newhall Library on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“The book was inspired by a visit to [William S.] Hart’s mansion, back when it was open for tours. I happened to talk to a docent there, and we were looking at all the fascinating artwork on the walls … You can walk up and almost touch them,” Sanders said. “Over the years, some of the items had disappeared, and [there were] suspicions that caretakers had taken things home as souvenirs.”

According to Sanders, although his novel is fiction, the events are based off of the supposed unfortunate events that transpired in Hart’s home.

“[This novel] is total fiction, but it’s all based in fact. William S. Hart is the plan of the book. It deals somewhat factually with his film career — he’s retired at the time of the story, but we talked a little bit about his background and factual element.”

J.R. Sanders discusses his newest novel, “A Killing Way,” at the Old Town Newhall Library on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Nate Ross, the main character of the novel, was introduced in 2020. Sanders discussed how this particular novel is more “cowboy” themed, just in time for the Cowboy Festival.

“It’s terrific [discussing these topics]. Especially coming out to Santa Clarita, talking to people who live out here and who know some of these stories already, it’s really gratifying,” Sanders said. “This book is more cowboy, which a lot of people, especially here, like ‘Cowboy Festival,’ Western movies were filmed out here, the Hart estate is here.”

Sanders wrote nonfiction before fiction, and appreciates the Western culture, as well.

“I wrote nonfiction before I did novels, and it was all pretty much Western history … [Writing] is something that I wanted to do when I was a child, but life got in the way. And as a young man, I don’t think I had the confidence or the knowledge to pursue it,” Sanders said. “Book five is coming out in August, and there will be at least one more after that.”

Bill West, author of “Images of America: William S. Hart Park,” discussed the legacy of the famed silent film star, calling himself a “Bill Hart nut.”

“I collected all of his DVDs, including multiple copies of the same movie, because I’ll get it with different music or different aspect ratio. I collected books about him, which until now, were all nonfiction. I’m thrilled about J.R.’s book,” West said. “To give you a sense of his time frame, he was born during the Civil War, and died shortly after World War II, so he lived a long life.”

Audience members listen to Bill West discuss the legacy of William S. Hart Park at the Old Town Newhall Library on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart had a longer stage career than film career, according to West, but over the course of 11 years, he made as many as 70 movies.

“Bill had grown up with his father in the West, who was a cowboy … He was doing a play in Ohio, he saw a cowboy movie … and he said, ‘I can do better than that,’” West said. “He brought realism to cowboy movies. Problem was, by the end of his career, people didn’t want realism. He started his career at the age of 49.”

West expressed excitement in the city acquiring William S. Hart Regional Park this summer from the county, which is the oldest park in the vicinity of Santa Clarita and will be the city’s 40th established park.

“Hopefully after the [acquiring], we will get the tour of the mansion again. It’s been closed since COVID, and no one can step foot in there,” West said. “It’s a great place to visit — it’s also a great place because of the animals.”

Although the bison at Hart Park are not directly from Hart’s time, West shared a Disney anecdote with the crowd, as well.

“I worked for Walt Disney Imagineering, so I like Disney stuff, too. Roy Disney, Walt’s brother, was at their Golden Oak Ranch filming something, and the [bison] were there, which they had used for different movies. [They] could be ornery, as it turns out, and apparently, one chased Roy on top of a car. He had to jump onto a car to keep from getting [attacked],” West said. “Lilian Disney, Walt’s wife, said, ‘Get them out of here.’ This is around 1962. And so, they were donated to Hart Park.”

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library’s hosted J.R. Sanders to discuss his newest novel, “A Killing Way,” at the Old Town Newhall Library on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal