Barger applauds Valladares’ call for AG to join Chiquita Landfill lawsuit 

News release

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger expressed strong support for a request by state Sen. Suzette Valladares, R-Acton, urging California Attorney General Rob Bonta to join the county’s lawsuit against the owners and operators of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, Barger’s office announced in a news release Thursday.

“I commend Senator Valladares for her leadership and advocacy on behalf of the residents of Val Verde and Castaic, who have endured the harmful effects of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill for far too long,” Barger said in the release. “Her call for the attorney general to join Los Angeles County’s legal efforts helps underscore the urgency of this crisis and the need for coordinated action at all levels of government.”

Los Angeles County’s lawsuit, filed in December, seeks to address ongoing environmental and public health hazards caused by a persistent underground chemical reaction at the landfill, which has emitted noxious odors, hazardous gases, and toxic leachate into nearby communities for nearly two years, the release said.

“We must hold the responsible parties accountable and continue doing everything possible to restore safe and healthy living conditions for our communities,” Barger added. “Senator Valladares’ support and her willingness to collaborate with the county are a vital step toward efficiently securing relief and justice for those impacted.”