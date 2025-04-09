Child & Family Center launches free ‘Creative Harmony’ workshops 

News release

Child & Family Center is launching the Creative Harmony Workshop Series, a free community event designed to celebrate creativity, family and self-expression.

This three-part series invites families of all backgrounds to engage in artistic experiences that inspire connection and joy, according to a news release from the nonprofit Child & Family Center.

The workshops include:

April 28: “Our Family, Our Faces,” mask-making and mural painting.

May 12: “In Rhythm Together,” drum circle and shared musical expression.

May 19: “Symbols of Us,” creating a family crest through woodburning.

All events are free, open to the public, and run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Child & Family Center, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. Registration is encouraged.

“We believe in the power of creativity to build bonds and strengthen families,” Nikki Buckstead, president and CEO of Child & Family Center, said in the release. “These workshops provide a fun, expressive space for families to connect and create lasting memories.”

This series is hosted by Child & Family Center’s Pathway’s to Recovery Program, which supports children, teens and families in overcoming challenges related to mental health and substance use. Creative Harmony is part of a larger effort to foster protective factors like communication, connection and emotional expression — essential tools in both prevention and recovery, the release said.

To register, visit www.childfamilycenter.org/creative-harmony-workshops.