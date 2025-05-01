CHP announces DUI checkpoint  

The California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Friday and it will conclude in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a news release.

In the news release provided by CHP Newhall Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, the sobriety checkpoint will take place in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County with the exact location to be announced at a later time, it stated.

The goal of the sobriety checkpoint, also known as a DUI checkpoint, is to “create awareness among the motoring public, to deter people from driving under the influence, and to keep the streets safe for all,” the release said.

The release added that although the checkpoint is meant to remove drivers under the influence from the road, it will also apprehend drivers who fail to pay attention to warning by the CHP.

“Even though the arrests total does not rise dramatically, the psychological influence a checkpoint has on the motoring public is invaluable,” the news release read.

Sobriety checkpoints are conducted in accordance with checkpoint operation guidelines outlined in the Supreme Court decision, Ingersoll vs. Palmer.

All vehicles will be checked if traffic is at a reasonable level. In case traffic increases, vehicles will be selected on a pre-standard basis, such as every fifth or 10th vehicle, to ensure objectivity, the release added.

“The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security,” the release said. For additional information, the public may contact Burgos-Lopez at 661-600-1600 or by email at [email protected], the release stated.