CHP commander sends condolences to family of construction worker killed  

The California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office commander has extended his condolences to the family, friends, and crew members of a Chino Hills man who died at the scene of a workplace accident on Tuesday in the Valencia Commerce Center, according to a news release.

Ruben Correa II, of Chino Hills, was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office as the construction worker killed on the 29100 block of Avenue Penn in Valencia. He was 50.

“In light of the tragic loss of a construction worker, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family friends, and crew members impacted,” Capt. Ed Krusey, commander for the CHP Newhall-area office, said in the news release. “As law enforcement, we urge all drivers to slow down, stay alert, and respect construction zones. Every cone marks someone’s workplace – and every life matters.”

At the time of the incident, CHP officials believe Correa was operating a truck during work hours at a construction site when the vehicle began to move forward and ran him over.

The vehicle also crashed into a separate unoccupied vehicle within the public parking lot, the release added.

“The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security,” the release stated, adding the incident is actively being investigated by the CHP Newhall-area office.