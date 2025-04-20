CHP responds to reports of dead bear  

Officers with the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley office received reports of a deceased bear on State Route 14 near Acton on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson with the traffic management center.

CHP personnel were dispatched at 11:17 a.m. to reports of a possible dead bear on the northbound side of SR-14 near Santiago Canyon Road, said Officer Megan Curtiss, a spokeswoman for the CHP traffic management office.

When officers arrived at the scene of the reported location, they were unable to find the deceased animal, she said, adding that they assume the bear was possibly injured and took off in an unknown direction.