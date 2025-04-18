City to dedicate street in Brathwaite’s memory 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled April 25 to honor one of the city’s founders, Louis E. Brathwaite, with a street dedication in his honor.

The community is invited to the celebration at 10 a.m. Friday, April 25, what would have been Brathwaite’s 92nd birthday, in the new Sand Canyon Plaza.

The event will take place on the corner of the new Louis E. Brathwaite Drive. Guests should head north on Sand Canyon from Soledad Canyon Road, and make the second right. There will be signs directing people to the event location. Following the dedication, the Brathwaite family will be hosting a reception at the Mitchell River House, 16950 Lost Canyon Road.

“Brathwaite dedicated his life to the service of others, focusing his efforts on the success of youth and seniors in the community,” the city said in a news release. “He played an essential role in bringing vital programs and resources to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club and the SCV Committee on Aging. He spearheaded efforts to establish our city, working with county officials to attend vital meetings and secure $3 million to lay the foundation of the city we know today.”

Brathwaite served on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission and was the first Black leader elected to a local office, serving on the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board.

To RSVP for the Louis E. Brathwaite street dedication ceremony, contact Billie Abreu at 661-255-4939 or [email protected].