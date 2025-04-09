City to host meetings on landscape fee hikes 



News release

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the landscape maintenance district assessments for three zones in Saugus, including portions of Canyon Heights (Zone T-62), Shadow Hills (Zone T-48) and Bouquet Canyon (Zone T-44).

The meetings will provide property owners with details regarding the current assessment structure, the proposed adjustments to ensure the continued maintenance of landscaping within the affected zones, an explanation of the balloting process for the proposed assessment changes and a discussion of potential alternatives, according to a news release from the city.

Affected property owners will receive a letter in the mail with additional information regarding the assessments and the upcoming informational meetings. The city encourages all property owners in the affected zones to attend one of the sessions to learn more and ask questions regarding the proposed changes.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, in person at Santa Clarita City Hall, Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, online via Zoom. Webinar ID: 875 5038 1250, Passcode: 258397.

• 6 p.m. Thursday, May 15, in person at Mountainview Elementary School, Multipurpose Room, 22201 Cypress Place.

• 6 p.m. Thursday, May 29, online via Zoom. Webinar ID: 824 5649 7388, Passcode: 589145.

To view more information about the meetings, visit city.sc/LMDMeetings.

The landscape maintenance districts in Santa Clarita fund the maintenance and servicing of landscaping improvements in designated areas. Established by Los Angeles County and subsequently annexed by the city, these districts are funded by annual assessments collected from property owners.

“Due to increased maintenance costs, an adjustment to the current assessments is necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of these shared spaces,” the city’s release said.

For more information, contact Special Districts Manager Andrew Adams at 661-290-2210 or [email protected].