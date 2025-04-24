COC’s Spring Star Party slated for Friday 

News release

College of the Canyons’ Spring 2025 Star Party on Friday is scheduled to feature a presentation by Michaela Blain, a COC astronomy professor, who will discuss “The Unfolding Story of Exoplanets,” focusing on the quickly growing subfield of astronomy that has captured the imaginations of many.

“As new discoveries and new technology become available every year, humanity inches ever closer to answers to some of our biggest questions,” Blain said in a news release. “As the mystery of exoplanets unfolds, we have the opportunity to expand our view of science to see it as a living, evolving, and intensely human endeavor.”

Aside from teaching astronomy at COC, Blain also serves as a faculty mentor for students in the STEM Equity Alliance at the college. She and her student research group have just started a project to collect and identify micrometeorites found on the college’s two campuses.

Before joining COC, Blain studied gas and dust production in Jupiter-family comets at the University of Maryland, College Park. She earned a master’s degree in astronomy from University of Maryland, and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Calvin University.

The Star Party will feature the opportunity for participants to observe the night sky through telescopes with the help of local community astronomy clubs. The evening will also include science updates by COC faculty and students, such as the COC Aerospace and Sciences Team, as well as activity tables and demonstrations.

The COC Canyon Country campus will host its spring 2025 Star Party, a part of its Science Talks series, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the lower plaza between the Don Takeda Science Center and Student Services & Learning Resources Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Canyon Country campus webpage at www.canyons.edu/canyoncountry/index.php.