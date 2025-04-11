Comment period ending soon for Golden Valley project 

The 30-day public-review period for a 146-acre project with 300 homes and about 34 acres of commercial space off Golden Valley Road, near the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, is ending Wednesday.

The site is surrounded by undeveloped land to the east; residential and Golden Valley Road to the south; the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, business park, recreational, and residential land uses to the north. Golden Valley High and La Mesa Junior High are to the south and east of the site, respectively.

The work for the project is expected in two phases.

Planning area No. 1 is expected to be 300 multifamily/apartment units and some business park use, including some commercial and light industrial and some improvements, which would be built on about 8 acres on the southeast portion of the land.

The second phase would be more focused on 30-plus acres of business development, including the same type of mix, with a 63-acre area in the southwest and northeast portions.

The development, being proposed by Psomas, would be primarily accessed from the future extension of Via Princessa, easterly from Golden Valley Road.

The extension of Via Princessa is described as a future city road project that would be discussed separately.

“Access to future residential and commercial development would be provided by proposed internal streets,” according to a city notice. “Additionally, the project would extend Robert C. Lee Parkway via proposed internal streets, and connection to the Via Princessa road extension.”

The latest notice for the project indicates that it expects to begin grading in mid-2026, but those familiar with the project know there have been several delays over the years.

The Princessa Crossroads plans were first brought to the city more than seven years ago, according to records from City Hall.

In April 2018, the initial draft of plans called for “925 residential units to be built near the northeast corner of the ‘future intersection’ of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa,” according to a previous story. Those plans called for 680,000 square feet of commercial space.

In February 2019, a notice of preparation for the Princessa Crossroads Development Project had narrowed the project’s scope to 710 units with the same amount of commercial use on a 189.2-acre site.

The 2019 scoping meeting notice mentions a number of expectations that did not bear out due to changing market conditions.

“It is anticipated that construction of the proposed project would be initiated in late 2020,” according to the notice. “The project would be phased based on market demands, but it is anticipated that development would be completed within approximately three to five years. Grading and construction of Via Princessa would occur with the initial phase of the project. While grading of the entire site would be done as one phase, the timing of building construction would depend on market conditions at that time.”

The city’s most recent scoping meeting was held March 24.

The city’s approved planning documents for the project are available here: bit.ly/3XWjAkF.