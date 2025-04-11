Deputies: Canyon Country man arrested after 2 brief pursuits 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a 33-year-old Canyon Country man Wednesday on suspicion of felony evading after leading deputies on two brief pursuits, according to an official with the station.

At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, deputies located the man, who was suspected of making criminal threats and being armed and dangerous, driving in a white truck, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, Jensen said.

When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop to detain the suspect, the man fled in his vehicle and a brief pursuit occurred on Sand Canyon Road, added Jensen. This first pursuit lasted roughly 30 seconds before deputies disengaged the suspect because of safety concerns on the roadway.

An hour later at approximately 7 p.m., the man was spotted again at Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, Jensen said. Another pursuit began and lasted for about 11 minutes before deputies called off the pursuit again, and this time the reason was unknown, according to Jensen.

The man was later located again at his residence, Jensen said, adding it was unclear what time the suspect was found at his residence. When deputies arrived, they tried to get him to come out of his residence, but he refused and a standoff ensued, Jensen said.

Jensen said responding deputies used multiple deescalating measures to get him to come out of his residence and, after some time, they were able to get him to come out of the house unarmed and without further incident. Deputies recovered several firearms from the suspect’s residence.

He was detained on suspicion of felony evading. At the time of this story’s publication, the suspect remains in custody and does not have a court date.