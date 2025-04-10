Deputies engage in brief pursuit

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit on Sand Canyon Road late Wednesday afternoon, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“At approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop of a suspect that they suspected was in illegal possession of a firearm,” said Sgt. Justin Boosalis. “When their supporting units got there, they tried to make a traffic stop. This person did not stop. A pursuit ensued. They followed until it was unsafe, and then they stopped pursuing because of the unsafe conditions in the roadway.”

According to Boosalis, deputies first observed the suspect coming from Sand Canyon Road towards a nearby In-N-Out Burger location and initiated their coordination to other units. The suspect then briefly ducked into the In-N-Out Burger area and refused to yield before fleeing, initiating a pursuit. Deputies pursued the suspect north towards Soledad Canyon Road for approximately 30 seconds before aborting the chase due to construction in the area making driving risky. No injuries or arrests were reported, according to Boosalis.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.